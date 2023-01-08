Menu

Traffic

London, Ont. police investigate serious crash

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 8, 2023 11:33 am
photo of police car View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang / Global News

London, Ont., police are investigating a serious collision that took place Saturday night.

Police say emergency crews arrived in the area of Oxford Street East and Colborne Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police did not state how many people were involved or injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

