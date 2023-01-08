London, Ont. police investigate serious crash

See more sharing options

London, Ont., police are investigating a serious collision that took place Saturday night.

Police say emergency crews arrived in the area of Oxford Street East and Colborne Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police did not state how many people were involved or injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).