Crime

Belleville, Ont. woman facing impaired driving charge was picking up child from school

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 9:29 am
Belleville Police have charged a woman with impared driving who was picking up her child from school. View image in full screen
Belleville Police have charged a woman with impared driving who was picking up her child from school. Global News

Police in Belleville charged a woman with impaired driving after receiving a tip from her child’s school.

Police said they received a call Jan. 23 from staff at an east-end elementary school just before 3 p.m. advising they believed one of the parents was intoxicated.

Police came to investigate the situation and found that the woman was under the influence of alcohol.

Joelle Marie Hubbs, 29, of Belleville, was charged with impaired driving.

Hubbs has a Feb. 9 court date.

Belleville’s innovative homelessness outreach program expands

 

