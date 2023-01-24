Belleville, Ont. woman facing impaired driving charge was picking up child from school

Police in Belleville charged a woman with impaired driving after receiving a tip from her child’s school.
Police said they received a call Jan. 23 from staff at an east-end elementary school just before 3 p.m. advising they believed one of the parents was intoxicated.
Police came to investigate the situation and found that the woman was under the influence of alcohol.
Joelle Marie Hubbs, 29, of Belleville, was charged with impaired driving.
Hubbs has a Feb. 9 court date.
