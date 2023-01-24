Menu

Canada

2 with life-threatening injuries after crash on Halifax’s MacKay Bridge

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 8:15 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: January 24'
Global News Morning Halifax: January 24
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Two people were sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a multiple-vehicle crash on the MacKay Bridge early Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police said shortly after 6 a.m. that the bridge was closed as police were on scene of the crash. It remained closed as of 9 a.m.

HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said police believe three vehicles were involved in the crash.

“Our collision reconstruction folks are on scene trying to complete the investigation as quickly as they can,” he said. “We’re hoping to get the bridge reopened shortly, but it’s going to take a little bit of time to make sure that they can get the investigation done.”

The closure of the MacKay, which connects Halifax to Dartmouth, is causing traffic chaos on both sides of the bridge.

“Avoid the area and use alternate routes this morning,” Halifax Regional Police said in a release. “Motorists should expect delays in their morning commute and are asked to drive with caution.”

In a tweet, Halifax Transit said buses are running up to 52 minutes late due to the MacKay Bridge closure, as well as “multiple motor vehicle collisions throughout the city.”

Emergency vehicles are seen on the MacKay Bridge early Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Emergency vehicles are seen on the MacKay Bridge early Tuesday morning. Global News
