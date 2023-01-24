2 with life-threatening injuries after crash on Halifax’s MacKay Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a multiple-vehicle crash on the MacKay Bridge early Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police said shortly after 6 a.m. that the bridge was closed as police were on scene of the crash. It remained closed as of 9 a.m.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Police are on scene of a multiple vehicle collision on the MacKay Bridge. Avoid the area and use alternate routes this morning. Motorists should expect delays in their morning commute and are asked to drive with caution. #hfxtraffic #Halifax pic.twitter.com/pF2Fn2JkrF — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) January 24, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said police believe three vehicles were involved in the crash.

“Our collision reconstruction folks are on scene trying to complete the investigation as quickly as they can,” he said. “We’re hoping to get the bridge reopened shortly, but it’s going to take a little bit of time to make sure that they can get the investigation done.”

The closure of the MacKay, which connects Halifax to Dartmouth, is causing traffic chaos on both sides of the bridge.

“Avoid the area and use alternate routes this morning,” Halifax Regional Police said in a release. “Motorists should expect delays in their morning commute and are asked to drive with caution.”

Story continues below advertisement

⚠️ Please be advised that buses are running up to 52 min. late due to the MacKay Bridge closure and multiple motor vehicle collisions throughout the city. — Halifax Transit (@hfxtransit) January 24, 2023

In a tweet, Halifax Transit said buses are running up to 52 minutes late due to the MacKay Bridge closure, as well as “multiple motor vehicle collisions throughout the city.”