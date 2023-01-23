NHL names Edmonton Oilers Zach Hyman 1st Star of the Week

Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman is the NHL’s first “Star of the Week.”

Hyman had four goals and five assists in three wins last week. He’s been hot going back even further, having posted 12 points over the course of a five-game point streak.

“He works so hard. He keeps a lot of pucks alive. He’s good on the forecheck. He goes to the net hard,” said Oilers captain Connor McDavid. “It’s good to see he’s getting rewarded.”

With 34 games left in the regular season, Hyman has already set a career high with 56 points. He had 54 last season.

“Every year I just try to get better. You try to be a better version of yourself than the previous year — that’s what I’m trying to do,” said Hyman. “I keep adding layers to my game.”

The Oilers head coach had high praise.

“I see somebody who quietly goes about his business — zero maintenance player in terms of what his needs are,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft. “He works at his game. He doesn’t worry about what he doesn’t get. He just makes the most of what he does get.”

Hyman has 24 goals and could have even more if not for that pesky video review. He’s had four goals disallowed, including one for goalie interference Saturday in Vancouver.

“I think you just try to give yourself as many chances as you can. I don’t try to understand the rule anymore,” explained Hyman.

The Oilers have won six straight games. They’ll try to make it seven in a row Wednesday they host the Columbus Blue Jackets (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.)