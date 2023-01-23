Menu

Tech

Okanagan College warns students, staff of possible private information leak

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 6:08 pm
Okanagan College is offering credit monitoring to students and staff, after it was determined that certain private information may have been obtained during a cyberattack at the institution. View image in full screen
Okanagan College is offering credit monitoring to students and staff, after it was determined that certain private information may have been obtained during a cyberattack at the institution. Jules Knox / Global News

Okanagan College (OC) is offering credit monitoring to students and staff, after it was determined that certain private information may have been obtained during a cyberattack at the institution.

Earlier this month, OC was made aware of an incident where hackers gained unauthorized access to the school’s technology systems.

Shortly after the intrusion, the school began the process of suppressing the breach and engaged cyber-security experts to assist with the response and investigation.

The investigation revealed that various private information belonging to students and staff may have been compromised as a result of the incident.

Read more: Progress made following Okanagan College cyberattack

Read next: Scientists share source of signal captured from almost 9 billion light-years away

Students currently enrolled at OC will soon receive instructions and/or can access information on the school’s website, including how to access a free credit monitoring service that’s being provided by the college.

In a statement, the college says, “the investigation is ongoing. Should the investigation determine that information pertaining to other individuals may have been impacted by the incident, we will notify those individuals accordingly.”

The Okanagan College currently has over 17,000 students and 1,100 staff members.

The college adds that it takes these matters very seriously and will continue to look for ways to strengthen its cyber security measures.

