Canada

Banff, Jasper, Kootenay and Yoho national parks getting $71M in upgrades

By Emily Mertz, Global News + The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2023 4:03 pm
A vehicle drives under the welcome sign on Highway 1A, also known as the Bow Valley Parkway, in Banff National Park in 2020 as seen in this handout image provided January 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada **MANDATORY CREDIT**.
A vehicle drives under the welcome sign on Highway 1A, also known as the Bow Valley Parkway, in Banff National Park in 2020 as seen in this handout image provided January 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada **MANDATORY CREDIT**. TXB

Parks Canada has announced money to improve safety and experiences for visitors to four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia.

It says $71 million in federal funding for Banff, Jasper, Yoho and Kootenay national parks includes upgrades to critical infrastructure, such as Parks Canada dispatch for emergency calls, as well as to several roadways and bridges.

Parks Canada will conduct repairs and rehabilitation on primary and secondary highways in Jasper, Banff, Kootenay and Yoho National Parks, and start designing bridges in Jasper National Park.

Read more: Environmental groups welcome Parks Canada buyout of Jasper Park backcountry lodges

Terry Duguid, the federal minister of Environment and Climate Change and minister responsible for Parks Canada, said the “robust roadway improvements through the iconic mountain national parks will provide safer traveling experiences for Canadians to connect with nature.”

Alberta rocky mountains, parks canada
$71 million in federal funding for Banff, Jasper, Yoho and Kootenay national parks includes upgrades to critical infrastructure. Jan. 23, 2023. Supplied: Parks Canada

“Improvements to Parks Canada’s first response capabilities with dispatch equipment upgrades will maintain quick and effective response times in dangerous situations.”

Click to play video: 'New transit options for Moraine Lake and Lake Louise'
New transit options for Moraine Lake and Lake Louise

The funding also includes improvements in the community of Lake Louise, Alta., such as repairs to water and sewer infrastructure and a redesign of Lake Louise Drive.

Trending Now
The hamlet has been one of the busiest areas in Banff National Park, which gets about four million visitors annually.

A recent report noted a 29 per cent increase in visitors throughout the park between 2010 and 2019 — and some roads around Lake Louise have seen a 71 per cent increase in traffic volume.

Read more: Banff’s new 10 year plan to focus on climate, Indigenous land reconciliation

“Our government works with local Indigenous groups and rural communities to ensure that we provide visitors with high-quality experiences while protecting our natural wonders for future generations,” said Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault, federal minister of tourism.

“Today’s investments will upgrade critical infrastructure in national parks across Canada, improving the quality of life for surrounding communities while keeping the parks safe and accessible all year round.”

Click to play video: 'The push for a car-free Banff'
The push for a car-free Banff

Parks Canada says the money is part of $557 million in recently announced funding over three years to ensure continuation of infrastructure projects and maintenance work in the parks.

rocky mountains, parks canada
$71 million in federal funding for Banff, Jasper, Yoho and Kootenay national parks includes upgrades to critical infrastructure, Jan. 23, 2023. Supplied: Parks Canada

Banff, Jasper, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks are part of the Canadian Rocky Mountains UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Ecological impact assessments are used to manage the impact of infrastructure projects, and when possible, increase ecological gains for park ecosystems.

Click to play video: 'B.C. Adventures: Exploring the Kootenay Rockies region'
B.C. Adventures: Exploring the Kootenay Rockies region
© 2023 The Canadian Press

