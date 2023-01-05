Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Environmental groups welcome Parks Canada buyout of Jasper Park backcountry lodges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2023 1:50 pm
A hiker takes in the snow covered mountains surrounding Maligne Lake in Jasper National Park on June 22, 2002. Environmental groups are welcoming Parks Canada's buyout of two businesses in Jasper National Park's Tonquin Valley, a scenic destination also used by vanishing caribou herds. View image in full screen
A hiker takes in the snow covered mountains surrounding Maligne Lake in Jasper National Park on June 22, 2002. Environmental groups are welcoming Parks Canada's buyout of two businesses in Jasper National Park's Tonquin Valley, a scenic destination also used by vanishing caribou herds. Jonathan Hayward, The Canadian Press

Environmental groups are welcoming Parks Canada’s buyout of two businesses in Jasper National Park’s Tonquin Valley, a scenic destination also used by vanishing caribou herds.

Carolyn Campbell of the Alberta Wilderness Association says buying out the backcountry lodges is unfortunate but needed to protect the herds, which are on the edge of disappearing.

Read more: Jasper National Park captive caribou breeding proposal gets OK from scientific review panel

She says the two lodges were on habitat used by caribou for calving, rearing and rutting, and added to pressures the animals were facing from predators.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The owner of one of the lodges declined to comment.

Caribou herds in the area are now so small, they can’t produce enough calves to expand the herds, and Parks Canada is considering a captive breeding program to bring them back.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Edmonton researchers make arctic expedition in search of endangered species'
Edmonton researchers make arctic expedition in search of endangered species
Parks CanadaConservationJasperJasper National ParkCaribouJasper AlbertaAlberta backcountryJasper caribou
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers