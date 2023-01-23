Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police seek suspect accused of choking, attacking woman

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 2:33 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown on an officer. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect in connection with an early-morning assault Saturday in a residential area.

Police said they were called to the area of Elizabeth Road and De Bourmont Avenue around 12:30 a.m., where a woman in her 40s had been assaulted by an unknown man.

The victim told officers she was walking when she was attacked and choked from behind, then pulled to the ground where she lost consciousness. When she came to, she was able to fight the man off before he ran away.

Police say the man is around five-feet-eight-inches in height with an average build, and was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black gloves.

His head and face were covered by a black hoodie and a black toque.

Anyone with information, or who may have surveillance footage of the area, is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg cabbie charged with assault, forcible confinement after incident with young woman

 

 

