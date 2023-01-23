Cause of vehicle fire that spread to West Kelowna, B.C. garage under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle fire in West Kelowna, B.C., early Monday morning spread to a garage but was knocked down quickly.

The fire got underway just after 1 a.m. and crews from West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle on fire extending into a garage on Gellatly Road.

“First arriving crews from the Westbank station found a fully involved pickup truck on fire which had spread into a detached garage,” West Kelowna Fire Rescue’s Jason Brolund said in a press release.

“Supported by crews from the Lakeview, Glenrosa and Rose Valley stations, the fire was knocked down quickly.”

There were multiple compressed gas cylinders and power lines present in the area of the fire, challenging firefighters.

The homes nearby, however, were protected from any damage and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.