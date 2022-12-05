Firefighters head door to door for West Kelowna, B.C. food drive

If a West Kelowna firefighter shows up to your door this week, you probably don’t need to be alarmed.
It’s just the 25th Annual Holiday Food Drive in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
Firefighters and staff will volunteer their time, going door to door in a handful of neighbourhoods from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 7, to collect non-perishable food donations.
“We’re not able to make it to every neighbourhood throughout the Greater Westside, but we invite our community to drop by their neighbourhood fire hall and leave a non-perishable food donation in the collection bins set up outside,” West Kelowna Fire Chief, Jason Brolund said in a press release.
-
Beloved Toronto metal music fan dies after three hospital visits in 10 days
-
Montreal woman killed after being hit by 53-foot-long truck driven by man
“We thank our Westside community in advance for pitching in to support the firefighters’ food drive and to make sure no one goes hungry this season.”
Collection bins are located at each of West Kelowna’s four fire halls at the following locations until Tuesday, Jan. 3:
• Station 31 – Westbank, 3651 Old Okanagan Highway
• Station 32 – Lakeview Heights, 2708 Olalla Rd.
• Station 33 – Rose Valley, 1805 Westlake Rd.
• Station 34 – Glenrosa, 3399 Gates Rd.
Comments