Health

Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping to announce surgery privatization measures

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted January 23, 2023 12:23 pm
Alberta's Health Minister Jason Copping is set to announce additional measures to privatize surgeries in the province on Monday morning. Copping speaks in Edmonton, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Alberta's Health Minister Jason Copping is set to announce additional measures to privatize surgeries in the province on Monday morning. Copping speaks in Edmonton, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. SDV

Alberta’s Health Minister Jason Copping will announce additional measures to privatize surgeries in the province on Monday morning.

The announcement comes after Copping announced last September that Alberta Health Services would be contracting more privately-owned chartered surgical facilities to relieve surgical wait times at hospitals in the province.

This included an additional 1,350 surgeries in the central zone and 1,250 procedures in the south zone.

At the time, Copping said this included hip and knee replacements and general surgeries. All procedures will be publicly funded.

The announcement also comes as hospitals across the province are struggling to deal with backlogs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which cancelled thousands of surgeries.

In 2019, Alberta created the Alberta Surgical Initiative to tackle backlogs but that was put on hold due to the pandemic. Since then, the government has contracted independent providers for health care services, to which it has attributed reduced wait times for cataract surgeries.

‘You really feel like life is on hold’: Young Calgary boy with brain surgery postponed finally gets operation

But several experts have said privatization would make no difference in emergency rooms because it creates inequalities, costs more and compromises quality of care.

Opposition leader Rachel Notley said last September the Alberta government “mismanaged” the province’s health-care system and created a crisis.

“Right now, dozens of hospitals are partially closed across the province… There are also serious shortages in our ambulance system and doctors’ offices,” Notley’s statement read.

“The UCP’s mismanagement of health care led to this crisis. Privatizing health care will make the situation worse by taking scarce resources and staff away from our struggling public system.”

Alberta health minister says 15,000 surgeries delayed during 4th wave of COVID-19
