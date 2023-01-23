Kathryn McGarry annouces candidacy for Ontario Liberal Party presidency

Send this page to someone via email

Former Cambridge mayor and MPP Kathryn McGarry has announced her candidacy for the presidency of the Liberal Party of Ontario.

“We’re rebuilding our party at the same time Doug Ford’s cuts are driving a new generation of activists to stand up and fight back,” McGarry said in a release.

“This is our moment to create a home for them in our party in every community in this province.”

The party will elect a new boss when it holds its annual convention in Hamilton, March 3-5.

McGarry is looking to replace Brian Johns, who is not seeking re-election after having held the role for five years.

A former nurse, McGarry ran twice (in 2007 and 2011) as the Liberal candidate in Cambridge before she was elected as MP in 2014.

She would serve as Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and later, Minister of Transportation, during her time in office.

McGarry would fail in her bid for re-election in 2018 as she was knocked off by Conservative candidate Belinda Karahalios.

Later that year, McGarry knocked off long-time incumbent Doug Craig in the Cambridge mayoral race but she would again only serve one term, as she was defeated last year by then-councillor Jan Liggett.