Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kathryn McGarry annouces candidacy for Ontario Liberal Party presidency

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 10:33 am
Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry
Former Cambridge mayor Kathryn McGarry. Kathryn McGarry / Twitter

Former Cambridge mayor and MPP Kathryn McGarry has announced her candidacy for the presidency of the Liberal Party of Ontario.

“We’re rebuilding our party at the same time Doug Ford’s cuts are driving a new generation of activists to stand up and fight back,” McGarry said in a release.

Read more: Months after provincial loss, Steven Del Duca makes a political comeback

Read next: Russia warns West of ‘global catastrophe’ for arming Ukraine

“This is our moment to create a home for them in our party in every community in this province.”

The party will elect a new boss when it holds its annual convention in Hamilton, March 3-5.

Trending Now

McGarry is looking to replace Brian Johns, who is not seeking re-election after having held the role for five years.

Story continues below advertisement

A former nurse, McGarry ran twice (in 2007 and 2011) as the Liberal candidate in Cambridge before she was elected as MP in 2014.

Read more: Cambridge residents vote for change, elect Jan Liggett new mayor

Read next: Tech layoffs: Seek legal advice, negotiate terms if you’ve lost your job, experts say

She would serve as Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and later, Minister of Transportation, during her time in office.

McGarry would fail in her bid for re-election in 2018 as she was knocked off by Conservative candidate Belinda Karahalios.

Later that year, McGarry knocked off long-time incumbent Doug Craig in the Cambridge mayoral race but she would again only serve one term, as she was defeated last year by then-councillor Jan Liggett.

 

Ontario politicsWaterloo newsCambridge newsOntario LiberalsOntario. News#onpoliOntario Liberal partyliberal party of ontarioKathryn McGarryKathryn McGarry Ontario Liberal PartyLiberal Party News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers