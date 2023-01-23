2023 Razzie nominations: Tom Hanks, Jared Leto and ‘Blonde’ among dishonoured

Some movie fanatics look forward to The Oscars. Others consider the Razzie Awards to be the real test of modern cinematic culture.
On Monday, several of Hollywood’s biggest stars received nominations for the Razzies, which measure the worst films and acting performances of the last year. The Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde led the pack with eight nominations. The award show described the film as one that “movie-goers liked even less than critics did.”
Good Mourning, starring Machine Gun Kelly, followed close behind with seven dishonours, including nominations for Worst Picture, Worst Actor (Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker) and two Worst Supporting Actor nominations (Pete Davidson and Mod Sun).
The Marvel film Morbius, which features Jared Leto delivering the now-infamous line “It’s Morbin’ time,” also received five nominations — among them Worst Picture, Worst Actor (Jared Leto) and Worst Director (Daniel Espinosa).
Even Academy award-winning actors are not spared from a Razzie nomination. Tom Hanks, who has two Oscar wins, was nominated for three Razzies. His portrayal of Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis was slapped twice, once for Worst Supporting Actor and again for Worst Screen Couple (Tom Hanks and his latex-laden face).
Several of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actors have won Razzies in the past, including Leonardo DiCaprio (The Man in the Iron Mask), Al Pacino (Jack and Jill) and Nicole Kidman (Bewitched).
The Razzie Awards, which brands itself the “ugly cousin to the Oscars,” announced the picks the day before the Academy announces Oscar nominations on Jan. 24.
Find a complete list of the nominees below.
Worst Picture
Blonde
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King’s Daughter
Morbius
Worst Actor
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning
Pete Davidson, Marmaduke
Tom Hanks, Disney’s Pinocchio
Jared Leto, Morbius
Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan
Worst Actress
Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter
Alicia Silverstone, The Requin
Worst Remake, Ripoff or Sequel
Blonde
365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days
Disney’s Pinocchio
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
Worst Supporting Actress
Adria Arjona, Morbius
Lorraine Bracco, Disney’s Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz, The 355
Bingbing Fan, The 355 and The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Worst Supporting Actor
Pete Davidson, Good Mourning
Tom Hanks, Elvis
Xavier Samuel, Blonde
Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Evan Williams, Blonde
Worst Screen Couple
Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Both real-life characters in the fallacious White House bedroom scene, Blonde
Tom Hanks and his latex-laden face (and ludicrous accent), Elvis
Andrew Dominik and his issues with women, Blonde
365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days
Worst Director
Judd Apatow, The Bubble
Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik, Blonde
Daniel Espinosa, Morbius
Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio
Worst Screenplay
Blonde
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
Jurassic World: Dominion
Morbius
