2023 Razzie nominations: Tom Hanks, Jared Leto and ‘Blonde’ among dishonoured

Some movie fanatics look forward to The Oscars. Others consider the Razzie Awards to be the real test of modern cinematic culture.

On Monday, several of Hollywood’s biggest stars received nominations for the Razzies, which measure the worst films and acting performances of the last year. The Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde led the pack with eight nominations. The award show described the film as one that “movie-goers liked even less than critics did.”

Good Mourning, starring Machine Gun Kelly, followed close behind with seven dishonours, including nominations for Worst Picture, Worst Actor (Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker) and two Worst Supporting Actor nominations (Pete Davidson and Mod Sun).

The Marvel film Morbius, which features Jared Leto delivering the now-infamous line “It’s Morbin’ time,” also received five nominations — among them Worst Picture, Worst Actor (Jared Leto) and Worst Director (Daniel Espinosa).

Even Academy award-winning actors are not spared from a Razzie nomination. Tom Hanks, who has two Oscar wins, was nominated for three Razzies. His portrayal of Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis was slapped twice, once for Worst Supporting Actor and again for Worst Screen Couple (Tom Hanks and his latex-laden face).

Several of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actors have won Razzies in the past, including Leonardo DiCaprio (The Man in the Iron Mask), Al Pacino (Jack and Jill) and Nicole Kidman (Bewitched).

The Razzie Awards, which brands itself the “ugly cousin to the Oscars,” announced the picks the day before the Academy announces Oscar nominations on Jan. 24.

Find a complete list of the nominees below.

Worst Picture

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

Worst Actor

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning

Pete Davidson, Marmaduke

Tom Hanks, Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto, Morbius

Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

Worst Actress

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone, The Requin

Worst Remake, Ripoff or Sequel

Blonde

365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona, Morbius

Lorraine Bracco, Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz, The 355

Bingbing Fan, The 355 and The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson, Good Mourning

Tom Hanks, Elvis

Xavier Samuel, Blonde

Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Evan Williams, Blonde

Worst Screen Couple

Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Both real-life characters in the fallacious White House bedroom scene, Blonde

Tom Hanks and his latex-laden face (and ludicrous accent), Elvis

Andrew Dominik and his issues with women, Blonde

365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days

Worst Director

Judd Apatow, The Bubble

Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik, Blonde

Daniel Espinosa, Morbius

Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio

Worst Screenplay

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

Jurassic World: Dominion

Morbius