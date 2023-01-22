Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings for southeastern New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in parts of southeastern New Brunswick Sunday night into Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the Moncton, Saint John, Sussex, Kennebecasis, and Fundy National Park areas.

“Snow will begin tonight, and intensify further tomorrow late afternoon,” the weather agency said Sunday. “Total amounts from the event are expected to reach 15 to 20 cm.”

It said people should be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. There may be a “significant impact” on rush-hour traffic in urban areas, it said.

Environment Canada has also issued special weather statements for Grand Lake and Queens County, Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County, Kent County, Kouchibouguac National Park, Oromocto and Sunbury County, and St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County.

“Snow will develop across southern sections of the province tonight and will persist Monday,” it said. “Along the immediate Fundy coast, the snow may change to a period of ice pellets briefly on Monday.”

Widespread snowfall amounts of five to 15 centimetres are expected by Tuesday morning, it said.