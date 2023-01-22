Menu

Canada

Funeral taking place for Montreal man who died near irregular border crossing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2023 1:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec calling on Ottawa to close Roxham Road border crossing'
Quebec calling on Ottawa to close Roxham Road border crossing
Quebec calling on Ottawa to close Roxham Road border crossing – May 11, 2022

A funeral is taking place today for a Haitian man whose body was found earlier this month near an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal.

Provincial police have said they believe Fritznel Richard, 44, likely died of hypothermia while trying to enter the United States.

Frantz Andre, a spokesman for a Montreal-based group that helps undocumented people, has said Richard was attempting to reunite with his wife and 19-month-old son in the U.S. Another 11-year-old son remains in Haiti.

READ MORE: U.S. seeing uptick in illegal border crossings from Canada

Richard’s body was found in a wooded area in St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., near Roxham Road, a popular crossing point for asylum seekers coming to Canada.

Andre said Richard originally crossed into Canada at Roxham Road, but difficulties in obtaining a work permit and a high cost of living pushed him to join the growing number of asylum seekers who return to the U.S.

Of the 39,540 asylum seekers intercepted by the RCMP along the Canadian border in 2022, 39,171 were in Quebec.

Click to play video: 'Help needed in tracing steps of family who died attempting to cross border: Manitoba RCMP'
Help needed in tracing steps of family who died attempting to cross border: Manitoba RCMP

 

U.S.United StatesCanadaDeathBorderHaitiFuneralBorder CrossingHypothermiaRoxham RoadLacolleFritznel Richardborder crossing deaths
© 2023 The Canadian Press

