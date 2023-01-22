Fatal single-vehicle collision shuts down MacLeod Trail

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on MacLeod Trail and 31 Avenue Sunday morning.

Police say the collision happened just after 5 a.m., as the driver was approaching MacLeod Trail near Union Cemetery.

Both southbound and northbound lanes of MacLeod Trail — from 36 Avenue to 25 Avenue — are currently shut down while police investigate.

The road closure includes all feeder roads to the area as well, and detours are in place.

No further details about the driver or collision are available at this time.