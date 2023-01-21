2 men die in hospital after collision with transport truck in Cape Breton

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from Eskasoni First Nation have died following a collision between a transport truck and vehicle in East Bay, N.S.

RCMP said they responded to the crash at 4:19 p.m. on Hwy. 4. Weather conditions were bad at the time, police noted, with significant snowfall.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that a transport truck, travelling eastbound, and Chevrolet Traverse, travelling westbound, collided,” RCMP said in a news release.

The driver of the Traverse, an 80-year-old man, and his 38-year-old passenger were both taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Both men later died in hospital.

The driver of the transport truck, who was a 46-year-old man from Sydney, was uninjured.

The highway was closed until after midnight while a collision analyst processed the scene. The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.