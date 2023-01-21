New Brunswick’s Crabbe Mountain gears up for Canada Winter Games

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Winter Games torch spent some time in New Brunswick on Saturday, on its way to Prince Edward Island where the games will be held next month.

The other two Maritime provinces will also have a hand in the games.

In New Brunswick, events will be held at Crabbe Mountain, just west of Fredericton.

“We’re Canada’s best kept secret. There is a lot to be had here in New Brunswick and on the East Coast and we’re proud of our little hill with a big hill community,” said Jordan Cheney, the hill’s general manager.

Alpine, para-alpine, and mogul skiing events will be held at Crabbe Mountain, which is located in Upper Hainesville, N.B.

View image in full screen A look at a gold medal from the 2023 Canada Winter Games. Nathalie Sturgeon/Global News

Over in Nova Scotia, competitions will also be held at the skating oval in Halifax.

The reason the two venues outside Prince Edward Island were chosen is because the province doesn’t have a mountain large enough to accommodate alpine skiing, and there isn’t a long-track skating facility.

1:43 Athletes, supporters rally for N.B. participants of 2023 Canada Winter Games

The games are expected to draw thousands.

“We’re going to be welcoming 3,600 athletes and coaches and officials from 1,100 communities across the country, so it’s going to be pretty exciting,” said Wayne Carew, chair of the board of the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

Another huge component is the volunteers. So far, 5,000 people have signed up to assist in facilitating the games.

“Just a tremendous group here. They’ve really rallied around the games and we’re so appreciative of all the volunteers in this area,” said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games, in reference to the volunteers at Crabbe Mountain.

“They’re really going to make this venue absolutely wonderful and make this an absolute great event for Crabbe.”

The games take place Feb. 18 to March 5.