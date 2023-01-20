35-year-old Regina man charged with child pornography offences

See more sharing options

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has charged a Regina man with child pornography offences.

Members of the ICE Unit began an investigation into child pornography being uploaded onto a software program.

On Jan. 19, members of the ICE Unit began searching a home in Regina that was identified as the location where the offences were occurring.

Electronic devices were examined at the scene which provided evidence of the offences.

As a result of police investigation, Bradley Syrnyk, 35, was charged on Jan. 19 with:

Making child pornography available

Possession of child pornography

Accessing child pornography

Syrnyk was released from custody on numerous conditions until his next court date.

