35-year-old Regina man charged with child pornography offences

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has charged a Regina man with child pornography offences.
Members of the ICE Unit began an investigation into child pornography being uploaded onto a software program.
On Jan. 19, members of the ICE Unit began searching a home in Regina that was identified as the location where the offences were occurring.
Electronic devices were examined at the scene which provided evidence of the offences.
As a result of police investigation, Bradley Syrnyk, 35, was charged on Jan. 19 with:
- Making child pornography available
- Possession of child pornography
- Accessing child pornography
Syrnyk was released from custody on numerous conditions until his next court date.
