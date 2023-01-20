Police charge 2 following drug bust in Saltcoats, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they seized more than 820 grams of fentanyl and 3,200 grams of methamphetamine in Saltcoats, Sask., and made two arrests.

The Regina Police Service’s drug unit completed an investigation into illegal drug trafficking in Regina and the surrounding area.

According to a press release, the drug unit completed enforcement in the small town east of Regina with the assistance of the provincial GIS section of the RCMP in Yorkton, members from the Yorkton RCMP detachment, and combined traffic services Saskatchewan.

“A search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Crescent Lake Road in Saltcoats, SK, resulting in the arrests of 42-year-old Scott Douglas Flaman and 40-year-old Crystal Paige Ford in relation to the investigation,” police stated.

Police also confiscated an unknown amount of cocaine and Canadian currency. Additional items to support drug trafficking were also seized, police said.

Flaman and Ford were both charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Ford was also charged with failing to comply with release conditions. Police said Flaman and Ford were scheduled to appear in court on Friday.