Police expected to give update on deadly Saanich, B.C. bank shooting Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Police on Vancouver Island are scheduled to give a press conference Friday, sharing findings from an investigation into a shooting at a Bank of Montreal branch that left two suspects dead and six officers injured.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit will be providing the much-anticipated update at 11:30 a.m.

On June 28, 2022, an apparently botched bank robbery turned into a storm of bullets from both two suspects and police.

Six officers were injured in the shootout and the suspects, 22-year-old twins Issac and Matthew Auchterlonie, were killed in the exchange.

Saanich police have shared very limited information so far, with most information released coming from an Independent Investigations Office of B.C. report.

Story continues below advertisement

The Auchterlonies, who are from Duncan, carried 7.62-millimetre calibre SKS semi-automatic rifles with extended magazines. One of the brothers also had a large sheath knife hanging on the back of his belt and carried a large black bag, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. report stated.

The report also revealed other details about the attack. It’s described as a “series of dramatic and violent events” that occurred “in the space of mere seconds.”

3:01 IIO releases Saanich bank shootout report

The report stated that the two brothers were prepared for violence with body armour and rigid leg protection tucked beneath their outer gear — windbreakers, balaclavas, gloves, and combat boots.

Upon entering the bank, the report stated that one of the brothers fired a single shot into the ceiling. They then “corralled” bank staff and patrons into the area of the vault, the report said.

Story continues below advertisement

“They then spent several minutes pacing around and occasionally looking out through the vestibule windows into the parking lot.

“While there is no ‘typical’ bank robbery, usually persons in this situation would attempt to escape as quickly as possible. (The suspects) did the opposite,” IIO staff said in the report.

Alerted to the robbery in progress, Saanich police and members of the RCMP’s Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) assembled outside the bank. The GVERT van was already in the neighbourhood “engaged in a completely separate operation,” according to police.

When the twins exited the bank about 16 minutes after entering, they walked towards a white Toyota they had parked on the west side of the parking lot. At “the same moment,” the GVERT van turned into the lot and one of the suspects raised his rifle towards it.

An officer tossed a flashbang device out of the vehicle to distract or stun the pair and make a quick arrest, the report said, but gunfire ensued instead. It is “impossible” to tell who fired first — police or one of the suspects, the watchdog found.

More than 100 rounds were fired by police, according to the report.

1:53 Saanich police chief responds to questions about fatal June bank shootout

The sergeant in the van’s driver seat fired at least 28 rounds through the windshield before exiting, taking cover in a bush, and firing some more. He was eventually struck in the foot by a ricocheting police bullet.

Story continues below advertisement

As the remaining GVERT members exited the van and tried to patch wounds, Saanich police officers advanced on foot. Some fired at the suspects, the report stated, and others assisted wounded officers.

One of the brothers was shot in the head and fell to the ground. The other, who was also firing at the van, was struck by several bullets and fell, the report said.

The IIO report revealed “a large cache of weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices” were found in the trunk of the Auchterlonies’ car.

It is unclear the motives of the shooting, what firearms and what type of explosive devices were found inside the suspect’s vehicle.

The last of the six officers who remained injured was released from the hospital in September.

More to come…

2:25 Saanich police say they are overwhelmed with public support

— with files from Global BC’s Elizabeth McSheffrey.