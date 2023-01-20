Kingston, Ont., welcomes new “Optik” art installation

Send this page to someone via email

Downtown Kingston will open up a new interactive light display this weekend — but not in the place it originally wanted.

As you may have heard, the Optik display was supposed to be set up on Sydenham Street for a month to help draw more people to that section of the downtown.

But at the last minute, the display was relocated to Market Square.

The downtown Kingston BIA has again partnered with Creos, an art consultant based out of Montreal.

“The idea is just to play with the environment, and to have people just to enjoy,” said Serge Maheu, sound and light designer with Creos.

“Optik and last year’s glowing teeter-totters are a part of a new direction for winter events downtown, that will replace Febfest.

“We decided to look at alternative programs that would be accessible to everyone, that everyone could have fun with, and that’s why we’ve looked at these installations from creos,” said Jan MacDonald, director of events, Downtown Kingston.

The installation was originally supposed to be installed along Sydenham Street, but was moved due to a number of logistical issues, including lighting and security.

In a statement to members, the BIA acknowledged it was disappointed in having to move Optik to Market Square and that the move would be a sensitive issue for some business owners further up Princess Street, who would have benefited from an increase in foot traffic.

That boost will now benefit those businesses closer to the action.

“It’s really great to have a little bit more life down in the city, bring people to the skating rink. They can come in here and warm up afterwards,” said Annie Anjilvel, a supervisor with Tir Nan Og.

“It’ll be definitely great for business and great for morale around here.”