Forecasted snow closes public schools throughout Halifax, universities still open

The majority of schools in Nova Scotia are closed on Friday, as the province is set to get its first significant snowfall of this winter.
Environment Canada forecasted up to 20 centimetres of snow in the entire province, including Cape Breton. Some areas could even see higher amounts.
The weather agency said snowfall is expected to begin early Friday morning, and last all day — potentially until Saturday morning. It will spread west to east across the province.
Travel conditions could be “quickly changing and deteriorating,” and many schools and services will be closed for the day.
School and university closures
The following Nova Scotia schools are closed for the day:
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education
The Nova Scotia Community College has closed 15 campuses in the province — all but Pictou Campus and Marconi Campus.
Universities remain open as of the early morning, but that may change later in the day.
Halifax Regional Municipality and government offices
Halifax Regional Municipality hasn’t closed any of its offices ahead of the winter storm, as of 7:30 a.m.
However, some Halifax Transit routes have been put on the snow plan schedule. A list of disruptions is available on the municipality’s website.
The Nova Scotia government hasn’t announced closures for its offices and services as of 7:30 a.m.
More to come.
