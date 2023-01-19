Parts of N.S. to see first significant snowfall of winter, including Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Much of Nova Scotia — including the Halifax area — will likely see their first heavy snowfall of the winter this Friday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has placed Lunenburg, Queens, Shelburne and Yarmouth Counties under snowfall warnings. The south shore regions are expected to get up to 25 centimetres of snow before Friday night.

“Snow may mix with or change to rain at times along parts of the Atlantic coast which could reduce accumulations somewhat,” read Environment Canada’s warning.

However, the agency says residents in those areas should prepare for quickly changing travel conditions, adding there may be “significant impact” on rush hour in urban areas.

Many parts of Nova Scotia will see their first significant snowfall of the season on Friday. Snowfall Warnings and Special Weather Statements are in effect. For details go to https://t.co/44X98yhHkU #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/6mlann81Q7 — ECCC Weather Nova Scotia (@ECCCWeatherNS) January 19, 2023

Some other parts of mainland Nova Scotia, including the Halifax areas, Hants and Kings County, as well as Annapolis and Digby County, have special weather statements issued from Environment Canada.

Those areas are forecasted to see up to 15 centimetres of snow on Friday.

The weather agency says it’ll likely be “the first significant snowfall of the winter for parts of western Nova Scotia.”

It’s expected to begin in the early morning, and temperatures in the Halifax area aren’t expected to drop below -1 degrees Celsius. However, wind chill in the morning could be at -7 degrees Celsius.

Saturday is expected to be a cloudy day in the area, with the sun potentially coming back out on Sunday.