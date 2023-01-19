Rising B.C. wrestling star credits super-fan granny for his inspiration

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man who dreamed of being a wrestler has just made his debut on a major show, only a few years after getting in to the sport.

And “Sebastian Wolfe’ credits his wrestling super-fan grandmother with inspiring him to overcome intergenerational trauma — and achieve his goal.

The young wrestler’s recent call-up to All Elite Wrestling was a huge career boost, bringing a lot of exposure.

But it was just four years ago when Corey Cyr, aka Sebastian Wolfe began training with the Lionsgate Dojo to fulfill a dream that started when he was four years old.

“I got exposed to guys like Bret the Hitman Hart, Razor Ramon, the British Bulldog, and I was just in awe,” Cyr told Global’s This is BC.

He can thank his Nana Gloria for this love of wrestling. She got Cyr and his older brother hooked, tuning in to all the big matches, and turning up ringside at local live events.

“She actually took her high heel off and was shaking it. She was like, first row,” Cyr recalled of one particular night Gloria was taking in a live wrestling match.

“I believe she actually threw it at the guy.”

Wrestling is now work that Corey takes tremendous pride in. And at every event Sebastian Wolfe is representing Pasqua First Nation.

“I’m a third-generation residential school survivor. My dad and grandparents went through that system,” Cyr said.

“I carry my flag representing Pasqua First Nation out to the majority of my matches.”

His career is just starting to take off, but Cyr’s already met some of his heroes, wrestlers that Nana used to admire as well.

“She was the perfect fan, hated all the bad guys and just loved every good guy,” he said.

That puts Cyr in a bit of a tough spot, because Sebastian Wolfe is a villain, which might not sit too well with Gloria if she was still alive to see him.

“She’d probably being hollering at me shaking her shoes at me,” Cyr said.

But she would also be so proud to see how far he’s come in such a short amount of time.

“Before every match I ask her to watch out for me and to keep me safe,” Cyr said.

“I don’t know if I ever would have got into wrestling without her.”

