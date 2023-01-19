Fire crews tackling wildfire prevention measures in Mt. Boucherie area

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Kelowna, B.C., and West Kelowna may notice smoke billowing in the Mt. Boucherie area, but there is no need to panic.

Crews will be working in the area for the next two to three weeks above the Hudson Road Elementary School, conducting wildfire mitigation work.

Outdoor enthusiasts are being asked to use caution while hiking, avoid staging areas and watch for crews and equipment.

The British Columbia provincial government is fully funding the mitigation work under the Community Resiliency Investment Program.

