Fire crews tackling wildfire prevention measures in Mt. Boucherie area

Residents in Kelowna, B.C., and West Kelowna may notice smoke billowing in the Mt. Boucherie area, but there is no need to panic.
Crews will be working in the area for the next two to three weeks above the Hudson Road Elementary School, conducting wildfire mitigation work.
Read more: Rechargeable batteries responsible for half of Vancouver fire fatalities in 2022: fire department
Read next: Prince William’s popularity drops in U.K. as Harry becomes favourite royal in U.S.
Outdoor enthusiasts are being asked to use caution while hiking, avoid staging areas and watch for crews and equipment.
The British Columbia provincial government is fully funding the mitigation work under the Community Resiliency Investment Program.
For more information on the CRI program, click here.
Comments