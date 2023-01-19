Menu

Fire

Fire crews tackling wildfire prevention measures in Mt. Boucherie area

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 6:16 pm
Fire crews tackling wildfire prevention measures in Mt. Boucherie area - image View image in full screen
Global News

Residents in Kelowna, B.C., and West Kelowna may notice smoke billowing in the Mt. Boucherie area, but there is no need to panic.

Crews will be working in the area for the next two to three weeks above the Hudson Road Elementary School, conducting wildfire mitigation work.

Outdoor enthusiasts are being asked to use caution while hiking, avoid staging areas and watch for crews and equipment.

The British Columbia provincial government is fully funding the mitigation work under the Community Resiliency Investment Program.

For more information on the CRI program, click here.

