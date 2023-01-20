Want a new job? These are the most in-demand opportunities in Canada in 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Are you a Canadian looking to switch things up on the job front this year?

Perhaps you want to pivot to a new path within your existing expertise, maybe you want to change fields entirely, or you might be wondering what area of study you should pursue that offers plenty of career opportunities.

Recruitment company Randstad Canada recently shared a list of Canada’s 15 most in-demand job opportunities for 2023 and the jobs range from skilled trades to drivers to office jobs.

And while we might be facing an economic downturn at the moment, there are plenty of fields that are facing a talent scarcity. According to Randstad, technology, health care and professional services sectors are among the top fields looking for workers right now, and there are also opportunities in skilled trades and blue-collar positions.

“Since the 1970s, high schools have not encouraged the trades as a career path, resulting in decades of shortages of skilled young people in the trades. It’s interesting to see that a degree isn’t the only path to steady employment and a secure income,” said Nick Montesano, a vice president at Randstad Canada, in a press release.

He adds that the increased interest and demand for E-commerce has led to a large number of jobs in the area of supply chain.

According to Randstand, here are the top 15 in-demand jobs in Canada in 2023:

1. Developer

Job description: Developers design and code programs based on user needs, from smartphone apps to business accounting programs to operating systems. They are involved as much in the operation as in the aesthetics of the final product.

Estimated salary: $68,000 to $155,000 based on the position’s level

2. HR manager

Job description: HR (short for human resources) is responsible for bridging the gap between a company’s needs and goals and the welfare of the people working there.

Estimated salary: $75,000 to $156,000 based on the position’s level

3. Mechanical engineer

Job description: Mechanical engineers participate in developing and designing machines that solve human problems. They can also control and automate manufacturing systems and find solutions to environmental problems.

Estimated salary: $66,000 to $131,000 based on the position’s level

4. Welder

Job description: Welders work with various metals on a range of projects, from constructing vehicles to building bridges. There are several disciplines when it comes to welding, each with its unique challenges.

Estimated salary: $40,000 to $74,000 based on the position’s level

5. Accounting technician/Bookkeeper

Job description: Accounting technicians specialize in helping businesses manage their financial records. They can work directly as an employee of the company or offer services as an independent freelancer.

Estimated salary: $61,000 to $114,000 based on the position’s level

6. Registered nurse

Job description: Registered nurses provide direct nursing care to patients in a variety of settings — doctors offices, hospital, and clinics. They can also provide health-care consulting and health-education programming to the community, and have the opportunity to specialize in different types of care and work in many different settings within the health profession.

Estimated salary: $68,000 to $94,000 based on the position’s level

7. Warehouse worker

Job description: Warehouse workers are tasked with ordering stock for a warehouse, receiving orders, and generally monitoring incoming and outgoing orders.

Estimated salary: $17 – $29/hour based on the position’s level

8. Customer service representative

Job description: Customer service representatives handle complaints on behalf of their employers and ensure customers are happy with the products. They answer incoming calls, take orders, interact with customers on live chat or emails and deal with arising complaints.

Estimated salary: $43,000 to $74,000 based on the position’s level

9. Driver

Job description: Being a delivery driver requires minimal job experience and it’s a good-entry level position or option for part-time work. Whether working for a courier service, food delivery or transportation company, delivery drivers have become much more in-demand since the beginning of the pandemic.

Estimated salary: $42,000 to $65,000 based on the position’s level

10. Sales associate

Job description: A sales associate engages consumers in the retail environment and helps them find the products they need. Sales associates should have extensive knowledge of their client’s products and hands-on experience selling directly to customers.

Estimated salary: $46,000 to $84,000 based on the position’s level

11. Admin assistant

Job description: Administrative assistants are responsible for clerical tasks, organizing meetings, and generally forming the glue that keeps an office or business running smoothly.

Estimated salary: $47,000 to $99,000 based on the position’s level

12. Business systems analyst

Job description: Business systems analysts work in the field of computer science and in various industries to advise clients on the software they need for their business activities. Their role is to study existing procedures and systems and optimize the user experience.

Estimated salary: $62,000 to $142,000 based on the position’s level

13. Production supervisor

Job description: A production supervisor oversees the equipment, personnel, and procedures on a production floor. They are in charge of scheduling and regular production tasks and serve as the initial point of contact for troubleshooting whenever issues emerge. Production supervisors are the first in the line of management for the production team, meaning that most of their time will be spent directly with the production team.

Estimated salary: $53,000 to $114,000 based on the position’s level

14. Digital marketing coordinator

Job description: Digital marketing coordinators take a hands-on role with marketing campaigns, ensuring completed tasks that attract customers to a business. They stay up to date with current market and industry trends and achieve consistent branding across all channels.

Estimated salary: $62,000 to $122,000 based on the position’s level

15. Construction project manager

Job description: A construction project manager oversees and leads a construction project while working alongside engineers and architects to help develop a plan, create a project time frame, distribute resources, and ensure timely completion. A construction project manager will plan the project, establish a budget, divide resources, and ensure it is completed on schedule.

Estimated salary: $61,000 to $150,000 based on the position’s level