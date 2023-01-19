London, Ont. police seize drugs and loaded handgun

A London, Ont., man and woman are facing numerous charges after police say they seized drugs and a firearm on Wednesday.
London police say the LPS guns and gangs section and emergency response unit executed a search warrant on a residence and vehicle on Dundas Street.
During the search, police say they discovered 227 grams of cocaine, 108 TEC or oxycodone pills, a loaded handgun, 33 additional rounds of ammunition, Canadian and American cash, packing baggies and a digital scale.
The total value of the drugs is $23,240.
Read more: London, Ont. police seize $100,000 in drugs
Read next: Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting
The 26-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were both jointly charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking and one count each of careless storage of a fireman, careless storage of ammunition, possessing a restricted firearm knowingly without a licence, possessing a loaded regulated firearm and possessing a firearm obtained by a crime.
The man was expected to appear in London court Thursday and the woman on March 3.
Comments