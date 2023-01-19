City of Waterloo considering master plan for fire department going forwards

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Waterloo in Ontario says it is conducting a review of its fire department to make sure it is meeting the needs of the municipality as it grows over the next decade.

It says that members of Waterloo Fire Rescue are working alongside a consultant on the updated Fire Master Plan.

“The updated plan will provide a strategic framework to help Council meet the community’s changing needs for public education, fire prevention and fire suppression services,” a release from the city read.

The city says the consultant is looking at emergency response capacity while considering shifts in traffic calming measures, the ION transit system as well as the growing and aging population.

The plan is expected to be presented to council sometime in the spring.

The city is also asking residents for their input and has posted a survey on the Engage Waterloo website.