Fire

Rechargeable batteries responsible for half of Vancouver fire fatalities in 2022: fire department

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 12:03 pm
Vancouver firefighters respond to a fatal fire in Vancouver in 2022. View image in full screen
Vancouver firefighters respond to a fatal fire in Vancouver in 2022. Global News

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services says that half of the past year’s fire deaths are attributed to rechargeable battery fires.

The fire department said the city had 10 fire deaths in 2022.

The fire department has issued warnings throughout the year, advising residents to make sure they do not overcharge or use damaged batteries as it can be an extreme fire risk.

Firefighters are also advising that community members only use the proper charging cables that are provided with the battery and to keep the battery away from all flammable materials.

A good indicator that a battery may be a fire risk would be overheating, changing colours or a smell.

The City of Vancouver has a list of items that use rechargeable batteries that residents should keep an eye on:

  • smartphones
  • laptops
  • scooters
  • e-bikes
  • e-cigarettes
  • smoke alarms
  • toys
  • cars

These items include rechargeable batteries, such as lithium-ion, nickel-cadmium and nickel-metal hydride batteries.

Dump truck fire stalls traffic on Port Mann Bridge

 

VancouverBCVancouver fireVancouver Fire RescueVancouver Fire DepartmentVancouver Fire & Rescue ServicesRechargable batteries
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

