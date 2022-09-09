Fire breaks out in Vancouver’s Chinatown following explosions: police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police were on the scene of a fire in Chinatown Friday.

Witnesses took to social media to say they heard an explosion at Keefer Street and Main Street around noon.

A fire broke out in five-storey building and flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

Vancouver police and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services are already on the scene.

Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry said crews are battling a two-alarm fire in what appears to be Keefer Rooms, a low-income housing building.

Asst. Chief Dan Nichols told Global News it is believed to have been started by a grease fire.

The initial fire is now out, Nichols said, but crews are making sure it is not still burning in the attic or roof.

Out Crews on scene at a 2nd alarm fire on Keefer St.

Fire is in the roof Our team hitting it hard to try to stop this fire from spreading. ⁦@VanFireRescue⁩ ⁦@IAFF18⁩ ⁦@CityofVancouver⁩ pic.twitter.com/TuUUp7iN0H — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) September 9, 2022

#VanTraffic: There has been a structure fire and several explosions reported in the 200 block Keefer Street. @VanFireRescue is dealing with the fire. Traffic is affected throughout the area. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes. Stay turned for updates. pic.twitter.com/FxQwtmlN40 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) September 9, 2022

It is unclear at this time what caused the explosions or if anyone is inside that building.

Vancouver Coun. Rebecca Bligh said she was at the intersection turning left when she heard the explosion.

She said it was unclear where it was coming from but it was “massive.”

Bligh added there were a number of Vancouver police cars and officers already on the scene, but it is unclear why.

Just witnessed massive explosion in Chinatown / Keefer & Main, VPD are on scene. Still rattled from the ground vibration and the sound of whatever caused it. Looks like police were already on scene before the sound of the explosion went off. — Rebecca Bligh 容碧麗/丽 (@rebeccaleebligh) September 9, 2022

More to come.