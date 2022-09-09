Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire breaks out in Vancouver’s Chinatown following explosions: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 3:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Video captures structure fire following reports of explosions in Vancouver’s Chinatown' Video captures structure fire following reports of explosions in Vancouver’s Chinatown
Global News viewer video shows a structure fire burning in the 200 block of Keefer Street early Friday afternoon. Vancouver police confirm that witnesses reported hearing several explosions in the Chinatown area before the fire broke out.

Vancouver police were on the scene of a fire in Chinatown Friday.

Witnesses took to social media to say they heard an explosion at Keefer Street and Main Street around noon.

A fire broke out in five-storey building and flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

Vancouver police and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services are already on the scene.

Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry said crews are battling a two-alarm fire in what appears to be Keefer Rooms, a low-income housing building.

Asst. Chief Dan Nichols told Global News it is believed to have been started by a grease fire.

The initial fire is now out, Nichols said, but crews are making sure it is not still burning in the attic or roof.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

 

It is unclear at this time what caused the explosions or if anyone is inside that building.

Vancouver Coun. Rebecca Bligh said she was at the intersection turning left when she heard the explosion.

She said it was unclear where it was coming from but it was “massive.”

Bligh added there were a number of Vancouver police cars and officers already on the scene, but it is unclear why.

More to come.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagvancouver police tagVancouver fire tagVancouver Fire & Rescue Services tagChinatown fire tagChinatown fire Friday tagExplosion Chinatown tagExplosion in Chinatown tagFire in Chinatown tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers