Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver city council votes to close renter office 

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 10:48 am
A seagull stands atop a statue of Captain George Vancouver outside Vancouver City Hall, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A seagull stands atop a statue of Captain George Vancouver outside Vancouver City Hall, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver city council has voted to close down the city’s renter office.

The office, created in 2018, provides information and resources to renters regarding their rights.

Read more: City seeks new service provider to help clean Downtown Eastside after axing VANDU contract

Read next: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down in February, won’t run in October election

Councillors from the majority ABC party voted Wednesday night to transition its work to other service providers, arguing they would do a better job.

”In order to run an efficient renters support program, we need extensive knowledge and experience, especially from a legal perspective,” said Lenny Zhou, a Vancouver ABC councillor.

“Some of this responsibility does not fall under the city’s jurisdiction and we are not experts in these areas.”

Read more: Vancouver business closing due to Broadway subway construction

Read next: U.S. seeing uptick in illegal border crossings from Canada

Story continues below advertisement

The move sparked strong opposition from the other councillors.

“Our lane is protecting the residents and the folks who live in Vancouver, and when 55 per cent of them are renting and a great deal of them are really struggling in the rental market, that’s our job. That’s my job,” said Pete Fry, a Vancouver city councillor.

The move comes alongside a $250,000 increase to the renter’s services grant program.

Click to play video: 'New Vancouver Park Board commissioner suggests public-private partnerships to rebuild infrastructure'
New Vancouver Park Board commissioner suggests public-private partnerships to rebuild infrastructure
Related News
Vancouver city councilVancouver housingABC Partyvancouver rentersrenter officevancouver abc partyvancouver renter office
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers