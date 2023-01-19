Commuter robbed of money while waiting for train: Guelph police

Guelph Police Service are investigating a robbery reported at the Guelph Central train station.
Investigators say a woman from Mississauga in her 60s was buying a ticket for a ride home Monday afternoon.
They say that was when another woman approached the victim around 4:15 p.m. and asked her for money.
Investigators say the other woman refused her request, then the suspect grabbed her arm and began twisting it, taking a $20 bill from her hand and running away.
They say the victim was able to make her trip to Mississauga where she sought medical treatment.
Investigators say they are looking for a woman in her 20s with a bruise on her face.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7447, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
