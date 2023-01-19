Commuter robbed of money while waiting for train: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police Service are investigating a robbery reported at the Guelph Central train station.

Investigators say a woman from Mississauga in her 60s was buying a ticket for a ride home Monday afternoon.

They say that was when another woman approached the victim around 4:15 p.m. and asked her for money.

Investigators say the other woman refused her request, then the suspect grabbed her arm and began twisting it, taking a $20 bill from her hand and running away.

They say the victim was able to make her trip to Mississauga where she sought medical treatment.

Investigators say they are looking for a woman in her 20s with a bruise on her face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7447, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.