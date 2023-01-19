Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Kitchener man arrested after child pornography investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 11:09 am
Police did not say what was seized but an 18-year-old man was taken into custody and is currently facing charges of possession of child pornography. Getty Images

Waterloo Regional Police say an 18-year-old man from Kitchener has been arrested after an investigation by the cybercrime – child exploitation unit into child pornography.

The investigation began when police were contacted by the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre last November.

The investigation led them to a home in Kitchener where they conducted a search last week.

Police did not say what was seized but an 18-year-old man was taken into custody and is currently facing charges of possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody by police pending a bail hearing.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeNational Child Exploitation Coordination CentreKitchener man child porn charges
