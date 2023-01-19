Kitchener man arrested after child pornography investigation

See more sharing options

Waterloo Regional Police say an 18-year-old man from Kitchener has been arrested after an investigation by the cybercrime – child exploitation unit into child pornography.

The investigation began when police were contacted by the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre last November.

The investigation led them to a home in Kitchener where they conducted a search last week.

Police did not say what was seized but an 18-year-old man was taken into custody and is currently facing charges of possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody by police pending a bail hearing.