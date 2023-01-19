Menu

Fire

Demolition planned as vacant North End home burns again, Winnipeg firefighters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 9:38 am
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Salter Street between Selkirk Avenue and Manitoba Avenue is closed Thursday morning due to a fire at a vacant home on Pritchard Avenue.

If that sounds familiar, it should — the same house went up in flames just a few weeks ago on Dec. 11, 2022.

This time, however, the building is being considered a total loss, and fire crews will remain at the scene to put out hotspots until it’s demolished.

Early morning house fire on Winnipeg's Pritchard Avenue under investigation

Firefighters say no one was injured in the blaze, but a neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Mayor on potential changes to vacant building by-law

 

FireHouse FireWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWFPSNorth Endnorth end fireVacant house firePritchard avenue fire
