Demolition planned as vacant North End home burns again, Winnipeg firefighters say

Salter Street between Selkirk Avenue and Manitoba Avenue is closed Thursday morning due to a fire at a vacant home on Pritchard Avenue.

If that sounds familiar, it should — the same house went up in flames just a few weeks ago on Dec. 11, 2022.

This time, however, the building is being considered a total loss, and fire crews will remain at the scene to put out hotspots until it’s demolished.

Firefighters say no one was injured in the blaze, but a neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

