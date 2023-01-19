Demolition planned as vacant North End home burns again, Winnipeg firefighters say

Salter Street between Selkirk Avenue and Manitoba Avenue is closed Thursday morning due to a fire at a vacant home on Pritchard Avenue.
If that sounds familiar, it should — the same house went up in flames just a few weeks ago on Dec. 11, 2022.
This time, however, the building is being considered a total loss, and fire crews will remain at the scene to put out hotspots until it’s demolished.
Firefighters say no one was injured in the blaze, but a neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
