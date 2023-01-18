Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Thieves steal up to $250K in products from Vancouver snowboard shop, owner says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 7:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Security footage captures thieves ransacking Vancouver snowboard shop'
Security footage captures thieves ransacking Vancouver snowboard shop
Watch: Surveillance video shows an hours-long robbery at a snowboard shop in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

The owner of a popular snowboard shop in Vancouver says his business was targeted by thieves, who were able to make off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of items early Tuesday.

Murray Fraser, owner of The Boardroom, said thieves were able to pry open a backdoor to his store and had apparent targets in mind.

Read more: Rare chocolate and tan French bulldog stolen during B.C. break-and-enter

Read next: Polar bear kills woman and boy in rampage through remote Alaskan village

“We saw they went after specific products in specific areas,” he said. “They went into the office area and took a bunch of products pulled for online sales. They went into the manager’s desk and stole files – (sensitive) employee information. (They also) took a lot of products from the back and the front of the store on different racks.

Story continues below advertisement

“They also took a safe.”

The owner said it was not just a smash and grab, noting the “four to five” suspects returned multiple times.

“They came back several times and reloaded,” Fraser said. “They got away with a lot of stuff, probably around $150,000 to $250,000 (worth of goods).”

The suspects wearing masks and hoodies were caught on camera at around 4 a.m. when they initially broke in.

The thieves were then able to “circumvent” the alarm, according to the owner.

Murray said the store will now be upgrading its doors, locks and camera systems.

Click to play video: 'Woman accused of defrauding North Vancouver employer of more than $80K'
Woman accused of defrauding North Vancouver employer of more than $80K

Vancouver police confirmed officers were called to a robbery at The Boardroom early Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Const. Tania Visintin said break-and-enter crimes are also rising outside of the downtown core.

Read more: ‘Caught red-handed’: Kelowna RCMP arrest man attempting break-in

Read next: Amazon layoffs: Company to cut nearly 18K jobs in Canada, U.S., Costa Rica

“We have seen a lot of break-and-enters in the downtown area but we are now seeing it trickle into other parts of Vancouver, whether that be in Gastown, Marpole, or Kitsilano,” Visintin said.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3321.

Click to play video: 'Shooting on Granville Street sends one to hospital'
Shooting on Granville Street sends one to hospital
Related News
Vancouvervancouver policeBreak And EnterVPDVancouver crimeBreak InVancouver Police DepartmentKitsilanoSnowboardBC robberySki ShopVancouver break and enterboard shop break inThe Boardroom
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers