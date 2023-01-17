Dozens of mailboxes damaged following break-in at Oliver, B.C. post office

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of mailboxes at the post office in Oliver, B.C., were left damaged following another break-in last week.

According to Oliver resident Ingrid Plattmann, the mailboxes that were tampered with had been left open with letters sticking out.

“They were opened, someone got inside the door and just jimmied them open,” said Plattmann. “They’re just wide open.”

In a statement to Global News, Canada Post confirmed letters were distributed to affected customers to inform them of the incident.

The post office has taken measures to ensure the mail gets to those for whom it is intended.

“No mail is currently being delivered to any vandalized postal box in the Oliver Post Office. While repairs are being made to the postal boxes, we ask affected customers to temporarily collect their mail during the regular retail counter hours of Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 5 pm,” read the Canada Post statement.

“Customers must provide a valid government-issued photo identification to pick up their mail.”

This isn’t the first time that this location has been targeted and residents say there need to be some security upgrades made to prevent thieves from coming back.

“This is the third time that I know of that they’ve broken into the Oliver post office,” said Oliver resident Neil Seidler. “I think it should be manually locked instead of relying on automatic locks.”

It’s unclear if anything was stolen or how long it will take for the damaged boxes to be fixed.

RCMP confirmed they were aware of the break-in.

