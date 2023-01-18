Surrey, B.C. vigil held for woman who died in fatal crash near Port Mann Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

A tearful vigil took place in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday at the spot of a deadly crash that happened early Sunday.

Around two dozen friends of Sherry-Anne Ramkissoon gathered at the intersection of 152 Street and Guildford Drive Tuesday evening.

Ramkissoon was on her way to work in an Uber, when a two-vehicle crash near the Port Mann Bridge took her life.

Ramkissoon’s friends, who organized the vigil, described her as having a heart of gold.

“She was wonderful, always happy, always joking around, and made great food,” Ricky Prasad said.

Ramkissoon had been renting the basement suite of Prasad’s family’s home for more than 25 years. He said she was like a sister to him.

“There wasn’t a bad thing to say about her, she cared about everybody,” Prasad said.

Ramkissoon’s friends opened a GoFundMe that’s already surpassed its $10,000 goal, to help pay for her funeral and travel costs as they try to send her body back to her family in Trinidad.

Surrey RCMP told Global News that speed and alcohol are likely contributing factors in the fatal crash that took place early Sunday morning.

Police officials said one person was taken into custody but has since been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.