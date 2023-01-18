Menu

Canada

Surrey, B.C. vigil held for woman who died in fatal crash near Port Mann Bridge

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Rumina Daya Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 5:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Vigil for woman killed in Surrey crash'
Vigil for woman killed in Surrey crash
WATCH: A vigil was held in Surrey at the spot where Sherry-Anne Ramkissoon was killed over the weekend. Her friends say she was heading to work in an Uber when there was a two vehicle crash near the Port Mann Bridge. Both speed and alcohol were possible factors, according police. Rumina Daya reports.

A tearful vigil took place in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday at the spot of a deadly crash that happened early Sunday.

Around two dozen friends of Sherry-Anne Ramkissoon gathered at the intersection of 152 Street and Guildford Drive Tuesday evening.

Ramkissoon was on her way to work in an Uber, when a two-vehicle crash near the Port Mann Bridge took her life.

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Surrey, B.C. early Sunday morning

Air Canada lost a man's custom-built wheelchair, offers $300 voucher and broken replacement

Ramkissoon’s friends, who organized the vigil, described her as having a heart of gold.

“She was wonderful, always happy, always joking around, and made great food,” Ricky Prasad said.

Ramkissoon had been renting the basement suite of Prasad’s family’s home for more than 25 years. He said she was like a sister to him.

“There wasn’t a bad thing to say about her, she cared about everybody,” Prasad said.

Ramkissoon’s friends opened a GoFundMe that’s already surpassed its $10,000 goal, to help pay for her funeral and travel costs as they try to send her body back to her family in Trinidad.

Click to play video: 'Deadly collision on approach to Port Mann Bridge'
Deadly collision on approach to Port Mann Bridge

Surrey RCMP told Global News that speed and alcohol are likely contributing factors in the fatal crash that took place early Sunday morning.

Police officials said one person was taken into custody but has since been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Three members of family killed in car crash near Castlegar'
Three members of family killed in car crash near Castlegar
