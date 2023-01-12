‘In our memory they were a happy family’: Surrey homicide victims identified

Send this page to someone via email

The extended family of three victims of a homicide in Surrey, B.C., says they were “shocked” to hear of their deaths on Jan. 9.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the family as 56-year-old Xiao Yan Zhen, 58-year-old Li Li and 24-year-old Daniel Li, all of Surrey.

“When we heard the tragic news, we were strongly shocked with profound sadness,” Zhijun Li said in a statement on behalf of the grieving family. “In our memory they were a happy family, loving each other. Thanks to police and all who provide us with support and help. To respect the deceased, it is our hope that the acquaintances and friends of them do not disclose the details of the family to the public, and no photos of them appear in the media.”

Story continues below advertisement

Homicide investigators were called to Surrey, B.C.’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood on Monday, where the three members of the Li family were found dead inside the home.

Police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

Anyone in need of support during this time is asked to reach out to the Surrey RCMP’s victim services at 604-599-7600.