Homicide team deployed after 3 people found dead in Surrey, B.C. home

Homicide investigators have been sent to Surrey, B.C.’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood where three people were found dead inside a home on Monday.
Surrey RCMP officers found the bodies just after noon at the house on 112th Avenue near 156th Street.
In a Monday news release, Mounties said they believe the three victims are members of the same family.
No one else was found on the property, but police said they don’t believe there is “any ongoing risk to public safety.”
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) will be working the case with Surrey RCMP.
Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
