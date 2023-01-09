Homicide team deployed after 3 people found dead in Surrey, B.C. home

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Homicide investigators have been sent to Surrey, B.C.’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood where three people were found dead inside a home on Monday.

Surrey RCMP officers found the bodies just after noon at the house on 112th Avenue near 156th Street.

Story continues below advertisement

In a Monday news release, Mounties said they believe the three victims are members of the same family.

No one else was found on the property, but police said they don’t believe there is “any ongoing risk to public safety.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) will be working the case with Surrey RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.