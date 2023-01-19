Menu

Guelph, Ont. police say a known unlicensed driver fled in vehicle

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 19, 2023 5:01 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph Police Service are looking for an unlicensed driver that took off in a vehicle.

An officer patrolling Elmira Road North noticed a man who was known to police getting into a vehicle around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say they know that this particular driver was not licensed to drive and an attempt was made to stop the vehicle.

They say the vehicle stopped briefly but then swerved into the oncoming lanes and drove around the police cruiser at a high rate of speed.

Read more: Guelph police lay charges after stolen vehicle strikes police cruiser

Read next: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down in February before fall election

Investigators say officers gave chase but called off the pursuit after a short distance in the interest of public safety.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

