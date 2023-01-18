Tree of Hope campaign raises $1 million for YMCA of Southern Interior, BGC Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Youth organizations across the Okanagan will soon be getting a boost, as $1 million has been raised through the Tree of Hope campaign.

The annual campaign supports local organizations, and the recipients this year were the YMCA of Southern Interior and BGC Okanagan.

“These organizations have worked tirelessly to raise awareness and to generate funds to help hundreds of families in our community,” Stober Foundation president Ken Stober said.

“We are more than thrilled to support the YMCA and BGC as this year’s Tree of Hope recipients.”

The goal for the campaign was $1 million. It was reached after the Stober Foundation gave $500,000, matching the donations raised by local charities during the holiday season.

“This is a transformational gift for both of our charities. We are humbled and inspired by the incredible support shown by our community partners and friends,” said Jeremy Welder, CEO of BGC Okanagan.

Both organizations have dealt with many changes over the past couple of years and the money raised will help provide some stability.

“These funds will help us ensure the continuation of vital programs and services that empower youth, improve the health of our children, and provide equitable opportunities for families of all income levels,” said Allyson Graf, CEO of the YMCA of Southern Interior.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to the Stober Foundation, local businesses and individuals for their incredible generosity.”

This was the 25th year for the Tree of Hope campaign and the Stober Foundation hopes to continue supporting local organizations.