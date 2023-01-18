Menu

Crime

Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Toronto’s east end, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 1:06 pm
Toronto police say this man is wanted after a woman was sexually assaulted aboard a TTC bus. View image in full screen
Toronto police say this man is wanted after a woman was sexually assaulted aboard a TTC bus. Handout / Toronto Police

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted onboard a bus in east Toronto last week and police say there may be more victims.

Toronto police said officers were called at 8:50 p.m. on Friday to Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East.

A woman boarded a westbound TTC bus on Eglinton Avenue East and was approached by a man who was already on the bus, police said.

Read more: Police seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto

Read next: Man arrested after attempt to kidnap barista through drive-thru window

The man then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police released an image of a suspect on Wednesday.

He was described as five-foot-ten with a slim build, in his late 30s. Police said he was wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, black pants and brown dress shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said there may be more victims and asked anyone with information to contact officers at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Transit advocate speaks on recent TTC attacks'
Transit advocate speaks on recent TTC attacks
