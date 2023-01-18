Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Toronto’s east end, police say

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted onboard a bus in east Toronto last week and police say there may be more victims.

Toronto police said officers were called at 8:50 p.m. on Friday to Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East.

A woman boarded a westbound TTC bus on Eglinton Avenue East and was approached by a man who was already on the bus, police said.

The man then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police released an image of a suspect on Wednesday.

He was described as five-foot-ten with a slim build, in his late 30s. Police said he was wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, black pants and brown dress shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said there may be more victims and asked anyone with information to contact officers at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.