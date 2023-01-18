Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Toronto’s east end, police say

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted onboard a bus in east Toronto last week and police say there may be more victims.
Toronto police said officers were called at 8:50 p.m. on Friday to Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East.
A woman boarded a westbound TTC bus on Eglinton Avenue East and was approached by a man who was already on the bus, police said.
The man then allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Police released an image of a suspect on Wednesday.
He was described as five-foot-ten with a slim build, in his late 30s. Police said he was wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, black pants and brown dress shoes.
Police said there may be more victims and asked anyone with information to contact officers at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
