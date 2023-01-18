Rime frost: A closer look at Saskatchewan’s winter wonderland

Send this page to someone via email

The warm temperatures in Saskatchewan have created some beautiful views and photo opportunities across the province.

Rime frost, a type of frost that only occurs under warm, foggy conditions, has been seen sparkling on trees, powerlines and fences.

“I know that it makes our city very beautiful, especially along the riverbank,” said Saskatoon resident Miranda Low.

While many label it as hoar frost, Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan says there actually is a difference.

“So, the main difference between hoar and rime frost is the formation pattern,” said Quinlan.

He said that aside from the weather conditions, rime frost will appear spikier, while hoar frost will look fluffier and more similar to snow.

“In rime frost, we have freezing fog that deposits ice on surfaces,” said Quinlan. “For hoar frost, it’s formed on a clear, cool night, we get an increased level of moisture near the ground.”

While the frost is beautiful to look at, it has been known to cause damage to Saskatchewan powerlines due to the weight it can add.

“They can cause snapping, localized power outages, branches can bend under the weight onto powerlines surfaces.”

Quinlan mentioned that while this can happen, the potential is low and shouldn’t be too much of a concern for the public.