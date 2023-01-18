Menu

Canada

Rime frost: A closer look at Saskatchewan’s winter wonderland

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 4:16 pm
Peter Quinlan, a Global News meteorologist, broke down the difference between 'hoarfrost' and 'rime frost' on Wednesday. Quinlan said rime frost occurs on foggy nights when moisture deposits create spiky formations on cool surfaces, whereas hoarfrost forms on cool, clear nights rising from moisture near the ground and has a fluffier incarnation.

The warm temperatures in Saskatchewan have created some beautiful views and photo opportunities across the province.

Rime frost, a type of frost that only occurs under warm, foggy conditions, has been seen sparkling on trees, powerlines and fences.

“I know that it makes our city very beautiful, especially along the riverbank,” said Saskatoon resident Miranda Low.

While many label it as hoar frost, Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan says there actually is a difference.

“So, the main difference between hoar and rime frost is the formation pattern,” said Quinlan.

He said that aside from the weather conditions, rime frost will appear spikier, while hoar frost will look fluffier and more similar to snow.

“In rime frost, we have freezing fog that deposits ice on surfaces,” said Quinlan. “For hoar frost, it’s formed on a clear, cool night, we get an increased level of moisture near the ground.”

While the frost is beautiful to look at, it has been known to cause damage to Saskatchewan powerlines due to the weight it can add.

“They can cause snapping, localized power outages, branches can bend under the weight onto powerlines surfaces.”

Quinlan mentioned that while this can happen, the potential is low and shouldn’t be too much of a concern for the public.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan WeatherPhotographyFrostSaskatchewan EnvironmentSaskatchewan photosRime FrostSaskatchewan beauty
