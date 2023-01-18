Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peel police recover nearly 200 stolen appliances worth around $350,000

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 11:26 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Peel Regional Police say they have seized 176 household appliances and other electronics that were stolen from three separate warehouses and laid charges against two men.

Police said on Jan 7, officers responded to reports of a theft from a commercial logistics warehouse in Brampton.

The suspects were seen loading a truck with several stolen appliances, police allege.

After identifying the suspects, officers then executed a search warrant at a Mississauga business where they allegedly found a loaded prohibited handgun and ammunition.

Trending Now

They said they also found the stolen appliances from three warehouses worth more than $350,000.

Read more: Toronto man banned from possessing firearms found with loaded gun: police

Read next: Air Canada lost a man’s custom-built wheelchair, offers $300 voucher and broken replacement

Police have charged 41-year-old Devon Taylor and 42-year old Anderson Ramgoolam both from Toronto with possession of stolen goods over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, Taylor is facing more charges including possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm, knowledge that the firearm is unauthorized, carrying a concealed weapon, theft over $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.

The investigation is still ongoing and Investigators said they believe there are more people involved.

peel regional policeMississaugaGunsFirearmsappliancesAnderson RamgoolamBrampton warehousestolen appliances
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers