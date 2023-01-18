Peel police recover nearly 200 stolen appliances worth around $350,000

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they have seized 176 household appliances and other electronics that were stolen from three separate warehouses and laid charges against two men.

Police said on Jan 7, officers responded to reports of a theft from a commercial logistics warehouse in Brampton.

The suspects were seen loading a truck with several stolen appliances, police allege.

After identifying the suspects, officers then executed a search warrant at a Mississauga business where they allegedly found a loaded prohibited handgun and ammunition.

They said they also found the stolen appliances from three warehouses worth more than $350,000.

Police have charged 41-year-old Devon Taylor and 42-year old Anderson Ramgoolam both from Toronto with possession of stolen goods over $5,000.

Additionally, Taylor is facing more charges including possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm, knowledge that the firearm is unauthorized, carrying a concealed weapon, theft over $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.

The investigation is still ongoing and Investigators said they believe there are more people involved.