Crime

Toronto man banned from possessing firearms found with loaded gun: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 9:54 am
Police say a firearm and suspected cocaine was seized. View image in full screen
Police say a firearm and suspected cocaine was seized. Handout / Peel Regional Police

A Toronto man who was banned from possessing firearms is facing numerous charges after he was found in possession of a loaded gun, police say.

Peel Regional Police said late last year, officers launched a drug investigation into a 29-year-old Toronto man which resulted in officials getting search warrants for two homes and a vehicle.

On Monday, officers executed the search warrants on a home and a vehicle in Mississauga, as well as a residence in Toronto.

Police said a Smith&Wesson handgun and a quantity of suspected cocaine was seized.

Trending Now

Denzel Smith was arrested as the search warrants were executed and has been charged with eight offences, including possession of a loaded restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to an order, and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

Police said at the time of his arrest, he was bound by a 10-year prohibition order to not possess any firearm.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

