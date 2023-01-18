Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman found critically injured in Ancaster intersection: Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 9:38 am
Hamilton Police investigate a fatal shooting in the east end. View image in full screen
Police say one person was sent to hospital after being found injured at an intersection in Ancaster, Ont. early on Jan. 18, 2023. Global News

One person was transported to hospital after being found injured at an intersection in Ancaster, Ont. early Wednesday.

Police said the individual was discovered on the ground around 6:30 a.m. at Garner Road East and Kitty Murray Lane.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was sent to a trauma centre in Hamilton in critical condition, according to paramedics.

Read more: Damage around $1 million following multiple-alarm blaze at insurance business in Ancaster, Ont.

Read next: Air Canada lost a man’s custom-built wheelchair, offers $300 voucher and broken replacement

Hamilton police are investigating the incident and said there is no public safety concern.

Garner Road East between Southcote Road and Redeemer’s private road was closed for an investigation just before 7 a.m.

Kitty Murray Lane between Emick Drive and Smith Road was also blocked off.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Click to play video: 'Moving public health services to for-profit clinics raises ‘legitimate concerns’: Duclos'
Moving public health services to for-profit clinics raises ‘legitimate concerns’: Duclos
HamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton newsHamilton Paramedicsancaster newssmith roademick drivegarner road eastkitty murray laneredeemer's private roadsouthcote road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers