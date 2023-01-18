Woman found critically injured in Ancaster intersection: Hamilton police

One person was transported to hospital after being found injured at an intersection in Ancaster, Ont. early Wednesday.
Police said the individual was discovered on the ground around 6:30 a.m. at Garner Road East and Kitty Murray Lane.
The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was sent to a trauma centre in Hamilton in critical condition, according to paramedics.
Hamilton police are investigating the incident and said there is no public safety concern.
Garner Road East between Southcote Road and Redeemer’s private road was closed for an investigation just before 7 a.m.
Kitty Murray Lane between Emick Drive and Smith Road was also blocked off.
