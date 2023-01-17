SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canadian dies in battle while fighting with Ukrainian forces, government confirms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2023 7:08 pm
‘I’m speechless’: Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Dnipro leaves 5 dead, dozens wounded
Russia unleashed a major missile attack on Ukraine on Saturday, smashing a nine-storey apartment block in the city of Dnipro and killing at least five people, officials said. Local resident Stanislav said that he was “speechless” in the face of the attack.

Global Affairs Canada says it’s aware of the death of a Canadian citizen after reports that a young medical student fighting with Ukrainian forces was killed in battle.

Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed, Global Affairs Canada said in an email to Global News.

Multiple media reports say Grygorii Tsekhmistrenko died on Sunday near the city of Bakhmut.

A friend of Tsekhmistrenko’s spoke with The Canadian Press while on his way to meet the fighter’s family to help make funeral arrangements.

Read more: 6 children among 45 killed in Russian strike on Ukraine apartment building

Read next: Mexico bans smoking in all public places, including beaches and hotels

Adam Thiemann says he got word from a soldier in Ukraine that Tsekhmistrenko was killed Sunday in the contested eastern Donetsk region, where fighting has raged for months.

Thiemann says he fought alongside Tsekhmistrenko for months as part of the Ukrainian Foreign Legion.

He says the medic, a dual citizen, was a beloved member of his unit who studied tactical medicine before joining the Foreign Legion.

“He was just so happy to help. He’s not the medic who didn’t want to be there or will take a shortcut,” he said.

Jack Frye, a friend who also fought alongside Tsekhmistrenko, said the medic returned to Ukraine when the war started.

“He was one of the more gentle and kindest people I’ve met. He lived and breathed doing what was right and helping others,” he said in an email exchange.

“Everyone loved Greg. I am glad I had the privilege to be his friend, and fight alongside him.”

— With files from Global’s Heidi Lee

Ukraine’s calls for aid as Russia renews missile attacks
