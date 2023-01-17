Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police asking public for video amid investigation of St. Catharines industrial fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2023 5:02 pm
Click to play video: 'One man killed in St. Catharines’ factory explosion'
One man killed in St. Catharines’ factory explosion
WATCH ABOVE: Officials in St. Catharines confirmed that a 30-year-old man who lived in the city was killed in a factory explosion on Thursday morning. Ahmar Khan reports.

Niagara police are calling on residents for help with their investigation into a fire at a hazardous waste facility that left one man dead last week.

Police have said explosions and a fire broke out shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 at Ssonix Products 2010 Inc., in St. Catharines, Ont., and was extinguished later that evening.

A worker in his 30s was inside the facility when the fire broke out and he was taken to hospital with serious burns before he died.

Trending Now

Read more: Man injured in St. Catharines, Ont. industrial blaze has died, according to Niagara police

Read next: Greta Thunberg detained by German police during coal village protests

Police are asking those who have video footage of the explosions and fire, especially in its early stages, to contact them.

The fire led to the evacuation of several homes and businesses in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Niagara police, the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal, the St. Catharines Fire Service, the Ontario Ministry of Labour, and the Office of the Coroner.

FireFatal FireSt. CatharinesNiagaraNiagara RegionSt Catharines FireSsonix Products 2010 Inc.Ssonix Products 2010 Inc. fire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers