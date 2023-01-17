Woman, 45, from Norway House, Man. dies after hit and run: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old woman from Norway House, Man., has died after a hit and run, RCMP say.

On Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. Nelson House RCMP responded to a report of an injured woman lying on the road on Otetiskiwin Drive on Nisichawayaihk Cree Nation.

Police say it is believed the woman was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the nursing station, where she ultimately died as a result of the collision.

Officers contained the scene and a traffic analyst was brought in to assist with the investigation.

RCMP are looking for help from the community. If you witnessed the collision or have information on the incident please call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.