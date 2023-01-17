Menu

Crime

Woman, 45, from Norway House, Man. dies after hit and run: RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 3:52 pm
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

A 45-year-old woman from Norway House, Man., has died after a hit and run, RCMP say.

On Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. Nelson House RCMP responded to a report of an injured woman lying on the road on Otetiskiwin Drive on Nisichawayaihk Cree Nation.

Police say it is believed the woman was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the nursing station, where she ultimately died as a result of the collision.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police, family renew calls for tips in fatal hit and run, 8 years after death of Cody Joss'
Winnipeg police, family renew calls for tips in fatal hit and run, 8 years after death of Cody Joss

Officers contained the scene and a traffic analyst was brought in to assist with the investigation.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

RCMP are looking for help from the community. If you witnessed the collision or have information on the incident please call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

